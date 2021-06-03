Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 884.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of RPT Realty worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RPT Realty by 21.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

RPT opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,328.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

