Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,221 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Dorian LPG worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 249,784 shares of company stock worth $3,320,565. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

LPG stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

