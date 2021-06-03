Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,018 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $2,780,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

NYSE:GME opened at $282.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.25.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

