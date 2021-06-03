Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,187,000 after buying an additional 164,344 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of LOB opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

