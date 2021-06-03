Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

