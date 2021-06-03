Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Potbelly worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $2,608,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,330 shares of company stock valued at $941,432. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.