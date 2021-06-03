Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,201,516 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,201,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

