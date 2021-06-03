Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,600 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Caleres worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

