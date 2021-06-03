Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,714 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.03.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

