Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kaman worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaman by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kaman by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kaman by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

