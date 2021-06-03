Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $525.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

