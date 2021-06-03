Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $16,799,150. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $498.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $606.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.40. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.55 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

