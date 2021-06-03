Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $367.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

