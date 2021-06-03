Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,937 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,467.75 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,498 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

