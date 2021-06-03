Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,800 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $638.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

