Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Omega Alpha SPAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of OMEG opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Omega Alpha SPAC Company Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

