Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of HomeStreet worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $3,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $956.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

