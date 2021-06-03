VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) is Keystone Financial Group’s 10th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the period. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 1.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 1.08% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. 39,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,680. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

