VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.31. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.23, with a volume of 328 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

