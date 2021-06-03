Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.41

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 1166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

VTXPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

