VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $24.90 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001327 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01000708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.78 or 0.09336034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00052287 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

