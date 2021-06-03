VIG (VIG) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,013,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

