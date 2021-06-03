Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.42. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 22,650 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

