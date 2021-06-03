Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.59% of Village Super Market worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Village Super Market by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Village Super Market by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.82 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

In other news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

