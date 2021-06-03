Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.18. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 32,837 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
