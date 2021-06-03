Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $31.13

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $32.84. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 58,984 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

