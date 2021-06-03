Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83,148 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.66 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.