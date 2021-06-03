Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 5.5%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.59. 7,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 454,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of research firms have commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 552,687 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 70.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

