VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $862.81

Vp plc (LON:VP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 862.81 ($11.27) and traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.55). VP shares last traded at GBX 884 ($11.55), with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £354.96 million and a PE ratio of -48.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

