vSlice (VSL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,130.14

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 89.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One vSlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded 85.2% lower against the US dollar. vSlice has a market capitalization of $39,130.14 and $6.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.01033240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.35 or 0.09350271 BTC.

vSlice Coin Profile

vSlice (VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

vSlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

