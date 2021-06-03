W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Anthem by 67.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Anthem by 17.6% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 17.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.24. 7,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

