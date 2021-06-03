W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $17.18 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 3.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $326.00. 248,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,938,003 shares of company stock worth $591,503,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

