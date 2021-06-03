W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.45. 16,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

