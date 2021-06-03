W Green Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $119,866.18 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $119,866.18 and $8,578.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.69 or 0.00997795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.53 or 0.09337651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052237 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

