W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $461.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.22 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

