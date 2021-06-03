Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $141.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,380. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $397.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

