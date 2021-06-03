Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $153.96 million and $4.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00273528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00039528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

