Warp Finance (WARP) Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $12,832.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $245.31 or 0.00649609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.