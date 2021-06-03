Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. Sells 131,625 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.47. 21,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

