Waves Enterprise Market Cap Reaches $22.63 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $22.63 million and $866,174.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00304728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.01196506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.16 or 1.00001185 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034103 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

