Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/28/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $342.00 to $352.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $324.00 to $369.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $361.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

5/14/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

4/15/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

4/7/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

4/6/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $334.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

NYSE CRL opened at $329.52 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.74.

Get Charles River Laboratories International Inc alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,545,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.