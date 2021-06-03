Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransAlta (TA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransAlta (TSE: TA) recently:

6/1/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$18.50 to C$18.00.

5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

TSE TA opened at C$11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.78. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.00%.

In related news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

