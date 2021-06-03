Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dye & Durham (DND)

Dye & Durham (TSE: DND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

5/19/2021 – Dye & Durham was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

5/18/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$53.00.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

5/12/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dye & Durham had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DND traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$47.65. 252,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,111. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.87. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.