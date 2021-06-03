Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dell Technologies (DELL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $113.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

4/21/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/14/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DELL stock opened at $100.79 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

