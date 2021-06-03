Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.43. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 4,494,805 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.4926631 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

