Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,567 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 548,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 315,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 221,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,501 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 152,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 203,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 605,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,465,646. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.