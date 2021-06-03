Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,260 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

