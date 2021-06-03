Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.05. 467,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

