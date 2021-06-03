Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.28. 97,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,293. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

