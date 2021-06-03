Wilder World Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $468,593.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

